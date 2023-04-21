Eilidh Pederson, Western Wisconsin Health (WWH), Chief Executive Officer is pleased to announce the addition of Bets Singsass as the new Director of Specialty Services, and the promotions of Shonda Helgeson to the Director of Nursing, and Jim Korson to the Director of Ancillary Services and Pharmacy.
Bets joins WWH with 20 years of experience working within the health care industry focused on practice growth, operational efficiency, and new program development. As Director of Specialty Services, Bets is responsible for developing and implementing strategic initiatives designed to ensure optimized access to care within the community. Bets holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from Augustana College. Outside of work, Bets enjoys traveling and spending time with her daughter. “We are extremely excited to have Bets join our team, the knowledge and energy she has for providing great healthcare will help us improve the specialty services our community needs”, says WWH Chief Administrative Officer, Charlie Forbush.
Shonda Helgeson started her nursing career in high school as a nursing assistant at Western Wisconsin Health in 2005. She went on to receive her Associate Degree in Nursing at Chippewa Valley Technical College in 2007 followed by her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree in 2013 from the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire. Shonda has worked in a variety of hospital nursing units as a primary care RN including Obstetrics, Med/Surg and the Emergency Department and loves the variety nursing offers. She is excited to learn new ideas and implement evidence-based practice in health care. Shonda’s family includes her husband, Dustin, and children Brynnlee, Baylee and Blaine. Shonda and husband were both raised locally and are actively involved in the community. They enjoy time outside, traveling, various sporting events for their kids and UTV riding.
Jim Korson has been the Director of Pharmacy since early 2022 and recently became the Director of Ancillary Services at Western Wisconsin Health. Jim graduated from the University of Wisconsin -Madison pharmacy school in 1986 and brings over 35 years’ pharmacy experience to WWH. He started his career operating a small independent pharmacy in the little town of West Salem WI and has experience in Nursing Home, Grocery, Chain and Hospital pharmacy. He worked for the Walgreen company for many years helping open several of their stores in the Twin Cities. Jim and his wife love everything Wisconsin and live locally in River Falls. Family time is a big priority for Jim as he has seven kids and three grandkids and spends much of his leisure time working on their hobby farm in River Falls.
WWH Chief Clinical Officer, Kyle Hunter said “Shonda was previously the manager of the emergency department and Jim was the director of pharmacy services where both accomplished improvements in quality, safety, and increased the depth of services Western Wisconsin Health offers. It made great sense to expand Jim and Shonda’s scope of work to utilize their knowledge and expertise to assist our teams and improve our patient experience.”
Western Wisconsin Health is honored to have Bets, Shonda, and Jim as part of the leadership team.
