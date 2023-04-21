WWH-leaders-WEB.jpg

Eilidh Pederson, Western Wisconsin Health (WWH), Chief Executive Officer is pleased to announce the addition of Bets Singsass as the new Director of Specialty Services, and the promotions of Shonda Helgeson to the Director of Nursing, and Jim Korson to the Director of Ancillary Services and Pharmacy.  

Bets joins WWH with 20 years of experience working within the health care industry focused on practice growth, operational efficiency, and new program development.  As Director of Specialty Services, Bets is responsible for developing and implementing strategic initiatives designed to ensure optimized access to care within the community.  Bets holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from Augustana College.  Outside of work, Bets enjoys traveling and spending time with her daughter.  “We are extremely excited to have Bets join our team, the knowledge and energy she has for providing great healthcare will help us improve the specialty services our community needs”, says WWH Chief Administrative Officer, Charlie Forbush. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.