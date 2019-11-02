Wrightstown ended Baldwin-Woodville's season with a 23-6 victory Saturday afternoon at King Field in the WIAA Division 4, Level 2 playoffs.
The Tigers went into halftime with a 2-0 lead, thanks to sacking B-W quarterback Ross Roemhild in the end zone in the first quarter. On the first offensive play in the second half, B-W fumbled and shortly afterwards Quincy Klister scored from 11 yards out for the game's first touchdown.
Klister scored again from two yards out with about four minutes left in the third quarter to give Wrightstown a 16-0 lead.
B-W's lone score came on the next possession as Austin Hanson took the end around and went 76 yards.
Ben Jaeger effectively iced the game for Wrightstown on the next possession as he scored from 23 yards out.
B-W ended its season 8-3. Wrightstown advances to play Freedom, who defeated St. Croix Central 49-43 in overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.