“World class care in their own backyard” - Pederson already touting WWH’s strengths

Allison Page gave Eilidh Pederson a few pieces of advice during the transition stage as Pederson replaced her as Western Wisconsin Health’s Chief Executive Officer last month.
“There’s an amazing crew of people here that are going to do anything for each other and for the community,” Pederson recalls Page telling her. “What she loved the most about this work and the job were the people.”
After six weeks, Page’s words sounded prophetic.
“I couldn’t agree more with her,” Pederson said. “If you have good people, you can do anything.”
And for a hospital, it starts with the Doctors and Nurses.
“Patients are getting world class care in their own backyard,” she continued. For example, she stated while birth rates were decreasing at her previous hospital in Vermont and nationwide, however, birth rates are increasing at Western Wisconsin Health.
She credited Dr. Dennis Hartung and the rest of the OB/GYN staff for that.
“Patients are seeking out the services we provide,” she said. “They know they are getting quality care. They know they are going to be treated like a family member or a person, rather than a statistic.”
Pederson spent the last 10 years as the Chief Operating Officer of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, a nonprofit hospital, located in rural Vermont.
“Vermont led the country in lowest infection rates for COVID-19 and the highest vaccination rates,” she said. “You learn a lot about running a hospital during a pandemic.”
At the top of that list is safety.
“It’s about keeping our workforce safe and keeping our community well,” Pederson continued. “And the best ways to do that is to be fully vaccinated and receive your booster.”
Pederson said what WWH can do is to make sure patients can have frequent access to COVID-19 tests and have easy access to their COVID-19 results.
“We’ve come so far already,” she said, when asked about learning about COVID-19. “We’ll keep finding ways to better control and respond to it.”
What’s on tap
Like any good CEO, Pederson has visions of growth or expansion on her mind.
“We want to help our team members reach their full potential,” she said. “We want to grow from within.”
One way that is in the works is for WWH to offer scholarships to staff members who want to become a CNA (Certified nursing assistant). The role of a CNA can be a lifelong, fulfilling position or the role can serve as a launch point to enter additional careers in the medical field.
Then, there is growth of services.
“We want to make sure we are as accessible to patients as possible,” she said. “The Urgent Care that we have here at WWH is a great example of this. We are open seven days per week and provide care outside of business hours to allow for timely access to care, outside of the Emergency Department.”
She also talked about the soon-to-be opening of the pharmacy within WWH’s walls.
“It’s going to offer another access point for the patient,” she said. “To have the convenience of the pharmacy within these walls is helpful to our patients.”
Scottish heritage
What has she gotten asked more over her life so far, how to spell her name or how to pronounce it?
“It’s a toss-up,” she said, laughing. She joked she always knew her name was going to be announced because there was always a pause before her first name.
Her name is in honor of her family’s Scottish culture.
“Then, why did you name my brother Dave?” she said in response to her parents.
In closing
Before joining the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Pederson was the Director of Clinic Operations for Bell Hospital, a Critical Access Hospital in Ishpeming, MI and before that Managed Children’s Dental Services, a nonprofit dental clinic, headquartered in Minnesota.
Pederson is committed to ensuring our community receives excellent care from Western Wisconsin Health long into the future.
“We are healthier together and our team here ensures this every day,” she concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.