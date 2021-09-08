Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix Economic Development Corporations and Family Friendly Workplaces invite you to a no-cost virtual workshop, ‘Workforce Development Begins at Birth’ 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14. Register for the event here: https://frcscv.org/register-today/.
Last fall, Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley was awarded a Wisconsin Department of Children and Families – Birth to 5 [PDG B-5] grant to support innovative programs and partnerships that address areas of equity, access, affordability, quality, and workforce as highlighted in the state’s Birth to 5 Statewide Strategic Plan. One component of the grant is to sponsor workshops for the business community on the importance of investing in early childhood programs for the future workforce.
Well-regarded, expert panelists will share short presentations on how Early Childhood Development is the best economic investment a community or region can make. Presenters include Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Clinical Associate Professor of Human Development and Family Studies, UW Madison; Mark Tyler, Founder & Chairman OEM Fabricators, Inc., Founder & Lead Volunteer, Family Friendly Workplaces; Bill Rubin, Executive Director, St. Croix EDC; Agnes Ring, Executive Director, FRCSCV; Rob Gruenwald, Economist, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; Kimber Liedl, Business Engagement Director, Wisconsin Early Childhood Association; Carol Kline, Director of Special Education, Unity School District; Neil Kline, Family Friendly Workplace and Jalena Ziemba, Parent Educator, FRCSCV.
Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley [FRCSCV] offers no cost parent education and support to families and children prenatal to kindergarten entry in Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties. To strengthen the communities it serves, Family Resource Center is expanding business partnerships with Pierce County EDC, Polk County EDC, St. Croix EDC, Family Friendly Workplaces, OEM Fabricators, Nolato Contour, JA Counter, Threshing Table Farm, Child Protective Services in Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix Counties and other community and parent partners to implement its community innovation project.
You can find more information about Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley, programs and partnerships on their website at frcscv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.