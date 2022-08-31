The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reminds travelers during Labor Day weekend to follow simple steps behind the wheel that can help prevent tragedies on Wisconsin highways. Motorists are urged plan ahead, buckle up, put their phone down, and be patient and courteous to other drivers.
“As we prepare for that last summer getaway, remember that safety is everyone’s responsibility,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We must do our part to prevent needless tragedies on Wisconsin highways – buckle up, drive sober and put the phone down.”
WisDOT offers these important safety reminders:
· Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Drivers are required to travel at a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions.
· Eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead. Texting while driving is prohibited and very dangerous. It is also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones.
· Be prepared to move over or slow down when approaching emergency responders including police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles that are stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing. A state law signed by Gov. Evers in December 2021 expands this ban to areas surrounding emergency response vehicles with flashing lights. If your vehicle breaks down, try to get safely off the highway, remain buckled up and wait for help to arrive.
To open as many lanes as possible, most road construction will pause during the weekend. Significant road construction projects that may impact Labor Day weekend travel include:
North Central Wisconsin
Lincoln County: US 8 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at Scott Creek, west of Tripoli.
Oneida County: US 8 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Neptune Creek crossing between Rhinelander and Monico.
Oneida and Forest counties: WIS 32 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Scott Creek crossing between Three Lakes and Crandon.
Portage County: US 10/WIS 66 is reduced to a single lane in each direction at I-39. The I-39 northbound exit ramp to US 10 east is closed and detoured via I-39 and WIS 66/Stanley Street. The I-39 southbound to westbound WIS 66 turn lane is closed and detoured via I-39 and County HH. The westbound US 10 to I-39 southbound left turn lane is closed and detoured via I-39 and WIS 66/Stanley Street. The eastbound US 10/WIS 66 to I-39 northbound left turn lane is closed and detoured via I-39 and County HH.
Portage County: I-39 is reduced to one lane in each direction at the County B interchange in Plover. Delays are expected northbound on Friday and southbound on Monday.
Price County: WIS 13 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the South Fork Flambeau River near Fifield (approximately 1.5 miles south of WIS 70).
Price County: WIS 13 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the North Fork Flambeau River near Park Falls.
Northeast Wisconsin
Brown County: WIS 96 is closed between County B in Shirley and I-43 in Denmark. Traffic is detoured via County G, County Z and I-43.
Calumet County: US 151 is closed between County W and County Q within the town of Malone. Traffic is detoured via County Q and County W.
Manitowoc County: WIS 42 is closed at the Silver Creek Bridge west of Manitowoc. Traffic is detoured via I-43 and County C.
Northwest Wisconsin
Barron County: Northbound US 53 is reduced to a single lane between New Auburn and US 8 near Chetek. The speed limit is reduced to 60 mph through the work zone.
Buffalo County: US 10 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Holmes Creek bridge northwest of Mondovi.
Buffalo and Trempealeau counties: Motorists on WIS 35/54 near the east and west channels of the Trempealeau River will encounter a width restriction of 14 feet and reduced speed limit of 45 mph.
Chippewa County: WIS 27 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Big Drywood Creek bridge between Cadott and Cornell.
Douglas County: US 53 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between County M near Gordon and the railroad tracks north of Solon Springs.
Dunn County: US 12/WIS 29 is reduced to one lane in each direction from 6th Street to 21st Street in Menomonie.
Dunn County: WIS 25 is reduced to a single lane south of Ridgeland. Temporary traffic signals are located at the bridge over the south fork of Lower Pine Creek.
Jackson County: US 10 is closed to through traffic between the west county line east of Osseo and US 12 west, south of Fairchild. Traffic is detoured via I-94, WIS 121, WIS 95 and US 12. The US 10 and US 12 west intersection will remain open.
Rusk County: WIS 27 at the Flambeau River Bridge in Ladysmith is open to two nine-foot travel lanes. Truck traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 73 and WIS 64.
Trempealeau County: US 53 is closed at Reynolds Coulee Creek, south of Blair. Traffic is detoured via WIS 95, WIS 93 and WIS 54.
Trempealeau County: WIS 54 is open to one lane with temporary traffic signals at the Beaver Creek bridge, west of Galesville.
Washburn County: US 53, between Mackey Road and Ross Road, in the town of Trego is reduced to one lane in each direction. Temporary traffic signals are in place at the US 53/63 and Liesch Road intersection. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph on US 53 and 45 mph on US 63.
Washburn County: US 63 is closed north of WIS 70 to Poplar Street in Spooner. Traffic is detoured via WIS 70 and US 53. Access will be open from side roads to cross US 63.
Washburn County: WIS 70 is closed from US 53 to the south junction of County M east of Spooner. Traffic is detoured via County M, US 53 and County B.
Southeast Wisconsin
Kenosha County: WIS 50, east of I-41/94 near Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, remains under construction with traffic shifts. Multiple side streets do not have direct access.
Milwaukee County: Motorists will encounter reduced lanes of traffic on I-41/US 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and North Avenue. Northbound motorists should plan for delays on Friday and Monday. The exit ramps at North Avenue and Mayfair Road remain closed.
Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: Work is ongoing on I-43 between Capitol Drive and WIS 60 near Shorewood and Whitefish Bay. Motorists can expect lane closures and speed limit reductions in certain segments. The ramps at Hampton Avenue and County Line Road remain closed.
Waukesha County: US 18 is closed for resurfacing between WIS 67 near Dousman and WIS 83 near Wales. Traffic is detoured via WIS 67, I-94 and WIS 83. Local access is maintained.
Waukesha and Milwaukee counties: Work on I-43 between Moorland Avenue and the Hale Interchange is underway. The northbound off-ramp to Layton Avenue is closed to traffic.
Southwest Wisconsin
Dodge County: US 151 is reduced to a single lane in each direction at the WIS 49 interchange near Waupun. Motorists will encounter lane shifts and reduced speed limits.
Juneau County: I-90/94 is open to two lanes in each direction on temporary roadway and bridge structures at the WIS 82 interchange in Mauston. WIS 82 is open to one lane in each direction near the interchange.
Rock County: I-43 is reduced to one lane in each direction between WIS 140 north of Clinton and the east Rock County line.
For up-to-the-minute information on work zones and incidents that may affect highway travel, motorists can access the state’s 511 travel information system:
Download the free 511 Wisconsin smartphone app
Visit 511wi.gov
Follow @511WI on Twitter
Dial 511
Accessible online at 511wi.gov or via the 511 Wisconsin smartphone app, motorists can view live video feeds of travel conditions via traffic cameras throughout Wisconsin.
Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.
All Wisconsin rest areas are open. These facilities offer restrooms and a break from travel.
Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicle customer service centers will be closed on Labor Day, but citizens can conduct DMV business online 24/7 at wisconsindmv.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.