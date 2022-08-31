The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reminds travelers during Labor Day weekend to follow simple steps behind the wheel that can help prevent tragedies on Wisconsin highways. Motorists are urged plan ahead, buckle up, put their phone down, and be patient and courteous to other drivers.

“As we prepare for that last summer getaway, remember that safety is everyone’s responsibility,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We must do our part to prevent needless tragedies on Wisconsin highways – buckle up, drive sober and put the phone down.”

