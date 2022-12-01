Woodville man gets probation in burglary case

Trent Brinker

A Woodville man was placed on probation earlier this month for burglary and two counts of taking and driving vehicle without the owners’ consent. 

Trent Michael Brinker, 23, was sentenced to four years probation in St. Croix County Circuit Court. Conditions include 60 days jail time, maintain absolute sobriety, completing an alcohol and drug assessment and no contact with Game Unlimited Hunting Club and Wingin’ It Bar and Grill. 

