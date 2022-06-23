Woodville man facing burglary charges

A Woodville man was charged in St. Croix County Circuit Court with multiple charges earlier this month, including two counts of burglary.
Trent Michael Brinker, 23, 917 Southside Drive, is also facing two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of burglarious tools, three counts of misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping all stemming from incidents June 7.
His next scheduled court appearance is a 9:15 a.m., June 30 arraignment.
According to the criminal complaint:
St. Croix County law enforcement were notified of an abandoned trailer blocking traffic around 6 a.m., June 7, at the intersection of 100th Street and 115th Avenue in the town of Warren.
The trailer was discovered to have been sold to a customer at St. Croix Power Sports of New Richmond.
Its owner talked to deputies and they were informed the trailer had been parked at the Game Unlimited Hunting Club, 871 County Road E, Hudson. Furthermore, the trailer’s owner believed his truck was stolen, but later found with the keys missing.
In addition, deputies were informed the club house at the gun club was broken into with $400 cash stolen. The suspect was seen on video about two hours before the abandoned trailer call. He was described as a white male, with short spiked hair, last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt, light colored athletic shorts, and dark slippers.
Later on that afternoon, the owner reported his truck as stolen. He explained he disabled the truck by disconnecting the battery cables. On the ground near where the truck had been, the owner located a set of jumper cables, believing the suspect had returned and jumped it.
Wilson Burglary
That same afternoon, owners of the ‘Wingin It’ bar, 210 Main Street, Wilson, reported approximately $600 from the bar along with a laptop were stolen.
Video footage was captured showing a suspect wearing dark colored short, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark slippers on his feet. The suspect also had a hammer with a red shaft, and black rubber wrap on the handle in his left hand.
Investigators determined from video footage the suspect was wearing similar shorts and slippers and based off prior contacts, believed that suspect to be Brinker.
Law enforcement then went to Brinker’s home and found a family member, who confirmed Brinker was at ‘Wingin It’ the day prior. They also noticed a hammer matching the hammer used at the bar.
The next day, investigator and deputies returned to the Woodville residence with a search warrant in hand.
Brinker wasn’t found, but law enforcement was advised of the stolen truck being found on the Wildwood Trail near I-94. Furthermore, they were told Brinker was running in an open field on the southeast corner of County Highway BB/250th St.
After a brief search, Brinker was found underneath a boat and a trailer near a barn. He was taken into custody.
Brinker is also facing charges of operating without a valid license in Pierce County and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent in St. Croix County.
