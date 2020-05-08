A Woodville man was charged Monday in St. Croix County Circuit Court with four counts of possession of child pornography along with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shannon Jay Whitten, 45, 415 E. Maple St., is looking at a maximum penalty of $100,000 and/or 25 years prison for each of the pornography counts and $25,000 and/or 10 years prison for the firearm count. His next court appearance is
According to the criminal complaint:
An agent from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was assigned a lead from Homeland Security Investigations in March on the suspicion of an image of child pornography being uploaded by a Kik user.
The DCI agent said the image was clearly a female under the age of 18. Investigation showed the IP address belonging to the Baldwin area. Homeland Security then issued a summons to Baldwin Lightstream for subscriber content related to the IP address. The IP address didn’t match up with the email address, which was Whitten’s,
On April 30, DCI agents, in coordination with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodville Police Department conducted a search warrant at his apartment.
A search of his cell phone resulted in the discovery of multiple images and videos of infant and toddler child pornography.
Further search of his apartment showed a .22 caliber firearm. He was convicted of sexual battery in Florida in 1997. Additionally, Whitten had multiple online accounts that were not registered through his Sexual Offender Registry Program (SORP) Offender form — in violation of his SORP conditions.
