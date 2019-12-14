A busy, but productive day for members of the Woodville Lions Club occurred Dec. 4.
Shuttling back and forth between Baldwin and Woodville, members provided free vision screening for kindergartners at Greenfield Elementary and 4K sites throughout the Baldwin-Woodville School District.
Greenfield Elementary Principal and Lions Club member J.R. Dachel said it was the second year they focused on those two age groups.
The screening consisted of an electronic scan of child’s eyes to determine six eye disorders. The scan takes one second and no eye drops were used.
Dachel said over 250 kids were tested and 23 were flagged. Those who were flagged were recommended to make an appointment with an optometrist.
“It’s been very beneficial to the community,” he added. “Parents are very, very happy with this.”
He further mentioned if the optometrist visit recommends glasses, the Lions Club will help with costs for those families who are unable to afford it.
