Every year the Woodville Lions Club donates seven turkeys to both the Woodville and Baldwin food pantries. This year, the Lions Club went with hams instead, due to the ease of preparation for so many people who utilize the food pantries services. In addition, the Lions Club also donated $1000 to both food pantries. Pictured are Jill Boston from Zion Lutheran Church and the Woodville food pantry, flanked by Lions Club members Don and Andrew Timmerman.
