A big thank you to those of you who helped make the lefse sale a great success. We received the lefse Thursday, Nov. 18, and by Tuesday, Nov. 23, we were sold out at 7:30 p.m.! That means 10 cases of 24 packages were sold in a few days! So thank you all for your support! And we hope Countryside Lefse made your Thanksgiving dinner all the better!
Our next project is the “Silent Auction” of Christmas Baskets! This year we made 25 baskets with new items not seen before along with items that have proven to be favorites over the years! Every single basket is shown in the windows of the Woodville Historical Society at 130 Main Street, next to the library. The list of items in each basket is shown near the basket so you know exactly what you are getting! All you have to do is go to Facebook, type in “Woodville Historical Society” and the auction items pop up! Bid on as many baskets as you want! And when you win, you go to our building at the times/dates listed below where you pay for them and go home without having to walk 3 blocks to the door of your favorite “big” store!
Bidding closes at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16. Basket pickups are: 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18. Cash and checks are accepted, no credit/debit cards.
Good luck to you all! Bidding on these baskets is not only fun but you surprise your loved one with great items! And except for picking them up, you never had to take a step out of your door!
