The Woodville Historical Society has a big thank you for those who won a Christmas Basket. Several baskets were favorites and the bidding was “ hot and heavy” for quite a while. Do you know that this activity is a favorite for us to put together?
And there are new things we are trying this year in 2022. Have you heard that we are writing a book? Actually, we were hoping you would help. We need pictures and a paragraph (or more) about that picture or a short article about some organization you belonged to or the pig that won first prize or just about anything! The first book was from the beginning years of Woodville through 1971. Now we are starting with 1971 through to the present. If you think you have nothing that's 'exciting' enough to put in the book, please just submit it. We do have editors to go over the articles and can help with just about anything you may need help with!
If you are the owner of the Blue 1971 version of the book, page through it. It has ads, articles and much more. Everything in that book is what we are trying to continue with in this book. It's all about Woodville. And you being part of Woodville, can put anything that is of interest to today’s Woodville in it. You can mail anything to Box 162 at the post office or use the “Drop Box” at the Historical Society at 130 Main Street, next to the library or you can email it to the Historical Society at WoodHistSoc@gmail.com. And thank you. We need a lot of interesting, varied, historical information and just know that you have something to contribute.
