It's that time again, autumn in Woodville! Along with those orange leaves, the Woodville Historical Society is bringing Countryside lefse to you again, just in time for Thanksgiving!
As in the past few years, Countryside lefse will only be available for pre-order! All you have to do is call one of the two numbers listed, tell the person how many packages of lefse you would like and then just sit back and wait until it's time to pick up your order!
There are six pieces of lefse to a package and each package is the same price as last year, $6.50. The deadline for preorder is 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16.
When it's time to pick up your order, go to the Woodville Historical Society at 130 Main Street.
Pickup and payment will be Saturday, Nov. 20 from 8:30 a.m.-noon and Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and by appointment.
Call 715-698-2491 or 715-698-3353 to order your lefse or make an appointment to pick up your lefse!
