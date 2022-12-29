Woodville GarageBar announced plans for its first ever New Year’s Eve Party with an exciting musical lineup to include regional country music sensation Jake Nelson Band as the headlining act, and Karina Kern and Jonny Puder as supporting opening acts. The trio of musicians will take to the GarageBar stage from 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. bringing a combination of great music in a fun, dance party atmosphere.

The Woodville GarageBar is one of the newest and fastest growing musical bar/restaurant venues in western Wisconsin, just 20 miles east of Hudson off Highway 94 in the charming small town of Woodville (next door to Baldwin). With a nod to old gas stations and classic muscle cars, the GarageBar has created a unique backdrop for events with a large restaurant/dancehall, a delicious food menu, and signature drinks and cold beer at "small town prices.”

