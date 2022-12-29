Woodville GarageBar announced plans for its first ever New Year’s Eve Party with an exciting musical lineup to include regional country music sensation Jake Nelson Band as the headlining act, and Karina Kern and Jonny Puder as supporting opening acts. The trio of musicians will take to the GarageBar stage from 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. bringing a combination of great music in a fun, dance party atmosphere.
The Woodville GarageBar is one of the newest and fastest growing musical bar/restaurant venues in western Wisconsin, just 20 miles east of Hudson off Highway 94 in the charming small town of Woodville (next door to Baldwin). With a nod to old gas stations and classic muscle cars, the GarageBar has created a unique backdrop for events with a large restaurant/dancehall, a delicious food menu, and signature drinks and cold beer at "small town prices.”
“We created the GarageBar to support the Woodville community, but it’s really a great destination for anyone from surrounding communities who want to enjoy a great meal, cold beer and awesome music, and we’re conveniently just 20-25 minutes from Hudson, River Falls, and Menomonie,” said Jeff Swanson, one of the co-owners. “Our New Year’s Eve party should be a blast. Jake is an amazing artist, and his band always delivers a fun party environment, and Karina and Jonny are both rising singer/songwriters from the area with some great new music out this year. It will be a fun, casual environment, and, honestly, the perfect way to ring in 2023 surrounded by really good people.
“New Year’s Eve is a very special night for me and the band. We like to reflect on the year we’ve had and gear up for the new year. 2023 is projecting to be our biggest and best year yet with plans to release new music and continue putting our footprint on the regional and national music scene. We can’t wait to ring in the new year at the Woodville GarageBar and hope all our fans can be there. You’re not going to want to miss it!”
