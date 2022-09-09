Women’s Conservation Field Day at Blackbrook Farm in Amery Sept. 10

Ayla Graden-Dodge is pictured. She is a Wisconsin Women in Conservation Coach and co-owner of the Blackbrook Farm in Amery. 

 

 Contributed

Wisconsin Women in Conservation (WiWiC) is hosting a women’s field day in Amery on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1-4pm, at Blackbrook Farm. Co-owner Ayla Graden-Dodge, who is a WiWiC Conservation Coach, will lead a farm tour, which will be followed by networking time and a farm-sourced snack. The event is free and open to all interested women farmers, landowners, and conservationists. Children are welcome with supervision. RSVP at WiWiC.org. 

Graden-Dodge, with her husband James, runs the 140-acre farm outside of Amery with a scenic and diverse mixture of tillable land, pasture, woods, a pond, and a stream running through it all. Blackbrook Farm is home to pasture-raised hogs, a small herd of Scottish Highland cattle and pastured chickens for meat. The animals help the couple to improve the soil through their manure as well as rooting and pecking the ground. The animals love to eat quack grass and veggie scraps from the 160-member organic vegetable Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) operation.  This “composting cycle” keeps inputs lower, builds soil and gives the best life to their healthy animals. The couple is growing about 5 acres of Certified Organic vegetable crops, with the remaining acres in either organic alfalfa hay, pollinator habitat, cover crop, fallow, or home to their animals.

