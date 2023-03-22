St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity celebrated Women Build Week, presented by Lowe’s, as part of National Women’s History Month, March 8-11. This year’s SCVHFH Women Build Week will be held in New Richmond. Women Build, which began in 1991, is a dedicated, week- long focus on women building, investing, and advocating for simple, decent, and affordable housing around the world.

“Lowe’s of Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, is our presenting sponsor and is providing numerous in-kind and discounted materials for our 1135 Rich River Way home build and for our homebuyer Jessie Koskie and her family,” said SCVHFH Executive Director Kristie Smith. “Lowe’s has a long and generous history with Habitat to highlight our work with Women Build projects around the world. We’re starting the week on March 8, which is International Women’s Day, a global celebration recognizing the economic, cultural, and political impacts women contribute.” The 2023 theme of International Women’s Day is to elevate and advance gender parity in technology and celebrate women forging innovation.

