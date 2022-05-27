Law enforcement and medical personnel rushed to the cellphone tower on the north side of Baldwin Thursday afternoon for the report of a young woman climbing the tower.
Baldwin Police Chief Darren Krueger said the woman, in her 20s, climbed the tower due to having a hard day. He believes she climbed nearly 100 feet before coming down on her own.
Baldwin Police along with United Fire, Baldwin EMS and St. Croix County Sheriff’s arrived on scene around 1:30 p.m. Hudson Fire was initially called for a larger bucket truck but was canceled.
Kruger said Friday morning, the woman was currently receiving medical treatment.
“It started out big, but ended the best way possible,” he concluded.
