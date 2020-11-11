Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for the nation’s veterans. We celebrate and honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
This holiday started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in the country's service and was originally called Armistice Day. It fell on Nov. 11 because it is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I. When first celebrated as Armistice Day, the day marked the end of World War I, formally recognized on the “11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month” in 1918.
However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to "Veterans Day" in order to account for all veterans in all wars.
Today we continue to celebrate the day as Veterans Day, still recognizing the original tie with November 11. That means Veterans Day is on the same day every year; November 11. This is regardless of which day of the week it falls. When the date falls on a Saturday or Sunday, government officials or businesses may recognize it on both the official day and the following Monday.
Veterans Day is a federal holiday.
There are various ways to celebrate veterans November 11 and everyday.
This year due to COVID-19, many programs are being held different than in previous years. This might be the perfect year to honor our veterans in other ways.
It seems like we all know someone who has served and Veterans Day is a great time to ask them about their service. If you know a veteran, you can also simply write a postcard or e-card that recognizes them. If you don't know a veteran, look up the closest military installation and send one there. Small acts of recognizing someone's service, even anonymously, are appreciated.
Roy Rogers said, "We can't all be heroes; someone has to sit on the curb and clap as they go by." Veterans Day is a great opportunity to do just that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.