Megan Timmerman is pleased to announce that she and her business partner, Anne Pechacek, have been selected as a 2022 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest - and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading all-in-one wedding planning destination. Megan and Anne, along with their Assistants, Mady Mueller and Emma Wawracz, have won this award for their Wedding Planning company, With Love Event Planning. This is the second year they have been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards.
In its’ 16th annual year, The Knot continues its long-standing tradition of supporting local wedding vendors with The Knot Best of Weddings 2022, an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country. This year, 5% of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award.
To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed it’s millions of user reviews across various vendor categories - including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more - to find the highest rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique weddings.
“Receiving this award means the absolute world to us. It means that our dreams are coming true that our hard work is actually paying off, and it helps us to take a step back to fully realize that we have built an incredible and thriving business in just a year and a half.” - Megan Timmerman, Owner and Lead Planner, With Love Event Planning
The Knot has inspired 25 million couples (and counting!) to plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs - from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. On The Knot Marketplace couples can connect with any of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals across the country, and The Knot Best of Weddings award gives couples the confidence to book the best vendors to bring their wedding visions to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knot’s innovative technology helps all couples seamlessly plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs.
Wedding professionals who win The Knot Best of Weddings are members of WeddingPro, a leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 13 million unique monthly visitors who are planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through it’s online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.
For more information on The Knot Best of Weddings and this year’s winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings
About With Love Event Planning
Your day, your way. From saying “yes” to saying “I do,” With Love Event Planning is here every step of the way. We take the stress out of event planning and create unforgettable days from the ground up. With Love specializes in Wedding Planning and Coordination, allowing you to sit back, relax and enjoy the ride. We are passionate planners and lovers of love. After being partners in crime at a high-end wedding venue for multiple years, we decided to take our show on the road. With years of experience under our belt, we are so excited to make your dreams come to life. Visit us online at WithLoveEventPlanning.com and follow along with us on social media: Facebook.com/withlove.eventplanning.mnwi and @withlove.eventplanning on Instagram and @withloveeventplanning on Pinterest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.