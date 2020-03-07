Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College would like to congratulate all students who graduated in December. Graduates earned credentials, completion certificates, technical diplomas and associate degrees that will provide them with the skills to either continue their education or enter the workforce. Midyear graduates will have the opportunity to participate in the spring commencement ceremony.
WITC is grateful to all its community partnerships. Your support of the WITC Foundation is essential to student success. For information on how to contribute, visit witc.edu/donate.
A nationally top-ranked college and a designated 2019 Military Friendly(r) School, WITC serves the educational and career needs of more than 20,000 residents of Northwestern Wisconsin each year. With multiple campuses, WITC offers career-focused associate degree programs, technical diplomas, short-term certificates, customized business training, and a wide array of courses for personal or career enrichment. WITC is a member of the Wisconsin Technical College System and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (www.hlcommission.org). For more information, call 800.243.WITC or visit witc.edu. WITC is an Equal Opportunity/Access/Affirmative Action/Veterans/Disability Employer and Educator.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, ACADEMIC PROGRAM
Baldwin, WI
Hannah Crawmer, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing - Associate Degree
Naomi Elizondo-Vega, Technical Diploma One Year, Pharmacy Technician
Victoria Lindquist, Technical Diploma One Year, Child Care Services
LeeAnn Singer, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing - Associate Degree
Joshua Sislo, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice Studies
Hammond, WI
Jade Peckels, Technical Diploma One Year, Substance Abuse Counselor Education
Somerset, WI
Laura Sandberg, Technical Diploma One Year, Cosmetology
