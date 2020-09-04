(August 24, 2020) - Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College would like to congratulate the Class of 2020 spring and summer graduates. This was a unique year for everyone. WITC’s students and staff demonstrated patience, adaptability and resourcefulness to overcome hurdles no one could have predicted. WITC wishes the Class of 2020 all the best in their future endeavors.
Baldwin, WI
Irene Becker, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting
Julian Elizondo-Vega, Technical Diploma Two Year, Automated Packaging Systems Technician
Sheena Harder, Technical Diploma One Year, Medical Coding Specialist
Morganne Johannsen, Associate in Applied Science, Human Services Associate
Joshua Kruschke, Technical Diploma One Year, Welding
Bode La Grander, Technical Diploma One Year, Farm Operation
Victoria Lindquist, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Education
Krystal Mannes, Technical Diploma One Year, Child Care Services
Jared Montpetit, Technical Diploma One Year, Welding
Hammond, WI
Mara Bapp, Technical Diploma One Year, Welding
Hunter Brady, Technical Diploma One Year, Welding
Dustin Erickson, Technical Diploma Two Year, Machine Tooling Technics
Jade Peckels, Associate in Applied Science, Human Services Associate
Mariah Richter, Associate in Applied Science, Information Technology - Web and Software Developer
David Spaeth, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice Studies
John Spaeth, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice Studies
William Walen, Technical Diploma One Year, Entry Level Machining
Woodville, WI
Megan Buffington, Technical Diploma One Year, Accounting Assistant
Rozalyn Kromer, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing - Associate Degree
Muatxju Lee, Associate in Applied Science, Information Technology - Network Specialist
Tanner Nyhus, Technical Diploma One Year, Entry Level Machining
Renata Wood, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant
