WITC's loyal and generous donors continue to provide important financial assistance to the students WITC serves. 273 students received a scholarship from the WITC Foundation for a total of $150,800 awarded.
"We at WITC are so thankful for all of our donors who make college a possibility for many of our students," said Kim Pearson, WITC's director of advancement. "Many of our students are just one crisis away from having to give up their dreams and drop out of school. Our donors help students through scholarships and other assistance to overcome financial challenges and to stay enrolled in college.
" WITC's students face individual struggles and the WITC Foundation provides important financial assistance to those served at WITC. "Although I am a working father of three, my entire paycheck goes to ensuring my kids have a roof over their heads, food in their bellies and clothes on their back," said one WITC student in their scholarship application. "My paycheck does not provide the wiggle room to assist me in going back to school to eventually create a better financial situation for my children. It is with financial aid and hopefully this scholarship that I will gain the necessary help and become the first in my family to gain a college degree."
There are many ways to help the WITC Foundation, from volunteering on the scholarship committee, to establishing a scholarship or making a financial contribution. Any generosity is appreciated by the Foundation and the students. For more information on how to contribute, visit witc.edu/donate.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, SCHOLARSHIP
Baldwin, WI Crystal Mausolf, Judy Stafsholt Scholarship
Woodville, WI Jacqueline Randall, Northwest Building Inspectors Association Scholarship - (NR)
