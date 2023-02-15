Amid a hiring challenge that puts qualified drivers in school buses, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has extended a testing waiver so more drivers are comfortable applying for a school bus license. The portion of the test that identifies ‘under the hood’ engine components is now waived until November 27, 2024. All other components of the written and road tests will remain.

Wisconsin is one of six states taking advantage of this long-term extension enacted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). This waiver lets states modify the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) test so more commercial drivers can add a school bus license(S endorsement) to their credentials. Drivers seeking this credential will not have to identify engine parts during the pre-trip vehicle inspection portion of the skills test.

