The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is holding a virtual public involvement meeting to gather comments on a proposed rehabilitation project on the US 63 bridge at the Branch Willow River in the St. Croix County towns of Cylon and Forest.
The public is invited to go to the project website, review a presentation and submit comments by email or mail to project staff.
Materials: Go to https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/us63willowriverbridge/default.aspx
Comments: Provide by July 8, 2022, by:
• Email: jessica.bowker@dot.wi.gov
• Mail: Wisconsin Department of Transportation
718 W. Clairemont Ave.
Eau Claire, WI 54701
Attn.: Jessica Bowker
Built in 1962, the existing structure is showing signs of deterioration. To address these, WisDOT is proposing to:
• Replace the bridge deck.
• Repair spalling on the bridge abutment.
• Repair exposed rebar on girders.
• Replace concrete pavement approach slabs.
• Replace up to 50 feet of paved approach on both sides of the bridge.
• Replace guardrail.
• Place new pavement markings.
Construction is scheduled for 2025. US 63 will be closed during construction, and traffic will be detoured via WIS 46 and US 8.
