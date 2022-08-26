Proposed work aims to improve safety and operations on WIS 65 in the village of Roberts
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is holding a virtual public involvement meeting to obtain input on a proposed improvement project on WIS 65 from the I-94 westbound ramp terminal to just south of Wagner Drive in the St. Croix County village of Roberts.
The public is invited to go to the project website, review a presentation and maps and submit comments by email or mail to project staff.
Comments: Provide by Aug. 31, 2022, by:
• Mail: Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 718 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701, Attn.: Jim Koenig.
The intersection has substandard geometry and lacks capacity and storage, which result in traffic backups. To address these and other issues, WisDOT is proposing to:
• Expand WIS 65 from two to four lanes from the I-94 westbound ramp terminal to about 1,200 feet north of 70th Avenue.
• Install turn lanes, traffic islands and new traffic signals at the WIS 65/70th Avenue intersection.
• Place permanent signage and new pavement markings.
• Modify the park and ride lot.
Construction is scheduled for 2023. During construction, WIS 65 will remain open to traffic in the early stages of construction but will be closed to traffic and detoured during construction of WIS 65 north of 70th Avenue. Currently, it’s proposed that traffic on westbound I-94 will use US 63 and US 12, traffic on eastbound I-94 will use US 12, and traffic on WIS 65 will use I-94 and US 12.
