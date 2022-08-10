The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is holding a virtual public involvement meeting to obtain input on a resurfacing project proposed for WIS 128 from WIS 170 in Glenwood City to WIS 64 in the town of Forest, all in St. Croix County.

The public is invited to go to the project website, review a presentation and handout and submit comments by email or mail to project staff.

