The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is holding a virtual public involvement meeting to obtain input on a resurfacing project proposed for WIS 128 from WIS 170 in Glenwood City to WIS 64 in the town of Forest, all in St. Croix County.
The public is invited to go to the project website, review a presentation and handout and submit comments by email or mail to project staff.
Comments: Provide by Aug. 17, 2022, by
• Mail: Wisconsin Department of Transportation
The pavement on this segment of WIS 128 is showing signs of deterioration. To address this and other issues, WisDOT is proposing to:
• Remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt.
• Replace or extend culverts and clean ditches.
• Replace curb ramps in Glenwood City to meet ADA standards.
During construction, WIS 128 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging during paving. During culvert work, WIS 128 will be closed.
Construction is scheduled for 2025, but the work could be advanced to 2024 if funding becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.