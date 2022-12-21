The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public comment on its draft State Freight Plan, which, when finalized, will provide guidance for the next eight years.
Wisconsin’s multimodal freight transportation system includes roadways, railways, ports and waterways, airports, pipelines, and intermodal facilities. The draft plan is available for review and comment at: https://www.wisdotplans.gov/plan/state-freight-plan.
“Wisconsin’s multimodal freight transportation system provides efficient and resilient transportation of goods and supports our economy,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We invite you to review the draft freight plan and share your thoughts as we plan a critical part of Wisconsin’s transportation future.”
An update of the 2018 State Freight Plan is required by federal law as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The plan update is scheduled for completion in early 2023. Public and stakeholder participation is encouraged throughout the development of the plan.
The purpose of the State Freight Plan is to guide improvement and investment decisions impacting all modes of freight transportation throughout Wisconsin. The update is a WisDOT effort that was done in partnership with public and private sector freight stakeholders throughout the state.
Comments on the plan will be accepted through Jan. 6, 2023.
In addition to reviewing and commenting on the plan online, other requests to participate can be made by writing, calling, or emailing:
