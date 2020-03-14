The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public comment on how best to connect with the public and others in the development of the new statewide long-range multimodal transportation plan, Connect 2050. A draft public involvement plan is available for review at wisconsindot.gov/Connect2050.
A crucial part of the Connect 2050 planning process is public engagement which includes the general public and all affected stakeholders in the statewide transportation planning process. The plan identifies the communication and outreach processes that WisDOT will follow during the update of the plan.
Comments on the public involvement plan will be accepted through March 27, 2020, and may be submitted by writing, calling or emailing:
Wisconsin Department of Transportation
Division of Transportation Investment Management
4822 Madison Yards Way, 6th Floor South
P.O. Box 7913
Madison, WI 53707-7913
Phone: (608) 266-9495
Email: Connect2050@dot.wi.gov
Obtaining comment on the public involvement plan is one of the first steps in the process of updating Connect 2050. Connect 2050 will provide a framework for strategies and policies for all the state’s transportation modes: roads, air, water, rail, bicycle, pedestrian, and transit through the year 2050.
Statewide long-range transportation plans are federally required planning documents that define the vision for a state’s transportation system based on a continuing, cooperative and comprehensive planning process. A comprehensive public involvement process helps ensure the plans and related decisions regarding the transportation system incorporate the concerns of the transportation system’s users.
Communication and outreach activities are expected to begin summer 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.