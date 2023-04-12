With spring weather here, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers to stay alert for Adopt-A-Highway volunteers, who routinely collect trash and recyclables along state highways.
“It’s a sign of spring to see people so generously taking time to remove trash and debris from our roadsides,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We are grateful to the thousands of Wisconsinites for their commitment to the Adopt-A-Highway program. We all play a role in keeping these volunteers safe – please watch the road ahead and slow down.”
Last year, Wisconsin Adopt-A-Highway groups collected more than 140 tons of trash and recyclables. More than 11,400 volunteers spent over 3,800 hours cleaning Wisconsin roadsides last year. Adopt-A-Highway workers are asked to clean up their assigned two-mile state highway segment at least three times per year. County highway crews gather the bagged materials for proper disposal. Automated forms on the Adopt-A-Highway website streamline reporting cleanup efforts.
Our interactive map shows areas maintained by Wisconsin’s 3,017 Adopt-A-Highway groups as well as routes still available for additional volunteers. Of the 11,800 miles of state highway in Wisconsin, about 2,368 miles (less than one-quarter of the system) are available for adoption, so there is still room for interested volunteers.
As part of the program, WisDOT furnishes safety vests, highway worker signs, a safety training video, trash bags, and two permanent signs identifying the group. Each group must provide one adult supervisor for every five or six volunteers. Groups do not work in dangerous areas like medians, bridges or steep slopes.
WisDOT reminds drivers to buckle up, put the phone down and follow speed limits on Wisconsin highways, especially when these volunteer groups are working along the roadside.
