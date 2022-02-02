Six Wisconsin construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference held this week in Madison.
Top winners include an asphalt paving project in Oneida and Vilas counties, a concrete paving project in Milwaukee County, a grading project in Menominee County, a small bridge project in Dunn County, a large bridge project in Sauk County, and a large contract project in Rock County.
“Coordination with industry is key to WisDOT’s mission to provide a safe, efficient highway system statewide,” Beth Cannestra, director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Project Development, said. “WisDOT is fortunate to have strong working relationships with contractors to develop new ideas and innovations that result in great projects. These awards help to recognize a continued commitment to quality and public service.”
Oneida and Vilas counties - The Excellence in Asphalt Paving Award went to Pitlik & Wick, Inc. located in Eagle River for work on a 17.4-mile section of WIS 17 between Rhinelander and Eagle River in Oneida and Vilas counties. The route sees high traffic volumes from both commuter and tourism traffic, especially during the summer months. Pitlik & Wick did an outstanding job to ensure access and limit impacts of construction while still delivering an outstanding project.
Milwaukee County - The Excellence in Concrete Paving Award went to Zignego Company, located in Waukesha, for the reconstruction of North Teutonia Avenue between West Groeling Avenue and West Capitol Drive in the city of Milwaukee. Working alongside residents and business owners, Zignego used their expertise to adjust the construction staging plan to maintain access to businesses, maintain traffic flow, and keep the project on time.
Menominee County - The Excellence in Grading Award went to James Peterson Sons, Inc., located in Medford, for work on the WIS 47 project in Menominee County. Successful coordination among the contractor, WisDOT and the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, was key to the completion of this 2.5-mile segment of WIS 47. Strong communication and ability to deliver through complex construction staging needs helped to keep work on schedule and make the project a success.
Dunn County - The Excellence in Small Structures Award went Zenith Tech, located in Waukesha, for construction of the WIS 85 bridge over Rock Creek in Dunn County. The project included replacement of the bridge, as well as a Wisconsin DNR-funded dam removal. Zenith Tech and the project team worked through multiple challenges to ensure no adverse impacts to Rock Creek, a Class 1 trout stream.
Sauk County - The Excellence in Large Structures Award went to Kraemer North America, located in Plain, for construction of the WIS 23 bridge over the Wisconsin River in Sauk County. The project rehabilitated a seven-span, 990-foot steel girder structure built in 1965. Work included deck replacement, new bridge bearings, and repainting the girders. Kraemer North America had a tight schedule, which required a late-fall start date and working almost continuously through the winter to reopen the bridge to traffic as required. They were instrumental in working with WisDOT and subcontractors in thinking creatively to modify the schedule and ultimately complete the work almost six weeks early.
Rock County – I-39 Constructors, LLC, located in Black River Falls, received the Large Contract Award for their work on I-43 Interchange Core project in Rock County. The project reconstructed and expanded 3.7 miles of both I-39 and I-43, as well as reconstructing and extending WIS 81. The project involved many different components including three new flyover ramps and seven new structures. The contractor joint venture did an excellent job working within tight timeframes and staged construction areas to provide an excellent project while still maintaining traffic volumes of 97,000 vehicles per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.