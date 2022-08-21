Wisconsin’s national rank on per-pupil school spending continues to fall, newly released data show. Notably, this comparative drop in education spending – the largest single expense for state and local taxpayers – has occurred alongside a drop in Wisconsin’s tax burden.

In 2020, Wisconsin spent $12,740 per pupil on elementary and secondary education, recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau show. That was 5.6% below the national average, and it ranked Wisconsin 25th in per-pupil spending among the 50 states, down from 24th the previous year and from 11th in 2002. The state’s rank in PreK-12 spending has declined or remained the same each year with one exception (23rd in 2016 to 22nd in 2017) as other states increased their education expenditures more rapidly.

