Wisconsin Women in Conservation (WiWiC) is wrapping up a second year of very popular “Women’s Conservation Summer Camp” Lunch Zooms with a final webinar next Thursday, August 25 from noon to 1pm. The topic, selected by surveying WiWiC participants over the course of 2021, is “Managing Your Land Legacy: Getting Started with Ag Easements.” Registration is free, but requires an RSVP at WiWiC.org/upcoming-events.
“I wish I had a way to ensure that the conservation measures I’ve put in place will not be bulldozed by a developer or reversed by a future landowner -- but I guess can’t control the future.” Have you had this thought? The truth is that you can take steps to determine what will happen on your land even after you no longer own it. In this session, WiWiC will cover the basics of an agricultural conservation easement – including who are the parties involved, how conservation easements are funded, and the tangible ways you can use this tool to protect your land from non-farm development and ensure appropriate stewardship for generations to come. Resources and next steps will be made available. Session will be recorded and link sent to all registrants.
The live Zoom will be moderated by Noemy Serrano, of Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, WiWiC’s SE Region Coordinator. Presenters will be Kara O’Connor with American Farmland Trust and Kirsten Jurcek, beef grazier at Brattset Family Farm in Jefferson, which operates on a 250-acre conservation easement arranged by her mother, Weenonah Brattset. The WiWiC team and presenters will attempt to answer all chat questions live.
“So many landowners have asked me about this topic. I can’t wait to hear what American Farmland Trust has to say,” said Sara George, WiWiC’s West Central Region Coordinator, who helps women landowners in Pierce, Pepin and Buffalo counties learn about conservation practices, agencies and programs.
"An Agricultural Conservation Easement is a voluntary farmland preservation tool. It's a great option for people who want to ensure that their farm will never be paved over or developed, and that a third party will keep an eye on the land management practices on the property in perpetuity,” said O’Connor.
“Conservation Easements are important because we need agricultural working lands in this country to raise food and provide wildlife habitat,” said Jurcek. “My mother’s 250 acres is protected from development. When we’re no longer here to steward the land, we know it will still be protected. Other than at the farmstead where the house and barns are, she restricted concrete and roof structures.”
This session will be the fourth and final Lunch Zoom of the 2022 Summer Camp series, which provides a virtual opportunity for women landowners from across the state to share their passion for stewarding the land and connect with expert advice, resources, and opportunities. All women farmers and landowners, from beginners to experts, are welcome.
WiWiC is a state-wide collaborative effort led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside and Marbleseed (formerly MOSES). A three-year multi-faceted project funded by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), WiWiC brings together Wisconsin women landowners to connect and learn about conservation practices, resources, and funding opportunities.
