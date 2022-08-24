 Wisconsin Women in Conservation (WiWiC) is wrapping up a second year of very popular “Women’s Conservation Summer Camp” Lunch Zooms with a final webinar next Thursday, August 25 from noon to 1pm. The topic, selected by surveying WiWiC participants over the course of 2021, is “Managing Your Land Legacy: Getting Started with Ag Easements.” Registration is free, but requires an RSVP at WiWiC.org/upcoming-events.

“I wish I had a way to ensure that the conservation measures I’ve put in place will not be bulldozed by a developer or reversed by a future landowner -- but I guess can’t control the future.” Have you had this thought? The truth is that you can take steps to determine what will happen on your land even after you no longer own it. In this session, WiWiC will cover the basics of an agricultural conservation easement – including who are the parties involved, how conservation easements are funded, and the tangible ways you can use this tool to protect your land from non-farm development and ensure appropriate stewardship for generations to come. Resources and next steps will be made available. Session will be recorded and link sent to all registrants.

