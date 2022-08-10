Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the state is ready for the July 16, 2022, transition to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The new calling code of 988 will allow people of all ages who are experiencing a crisis—whether that is thoughts of suicide, a mental health concern or substance use issue, or any other kind of emotional distress—to get help for themselves or a loved one by connecting them with a trained crisis counselor. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a free and confidential service that is available 24/7, and anyone can access the Lifeline by calling 988 (multiple languages available), texting a message to 988 (English only), or using the chat feature at 988lifeline.org (English only).

“Talking about mental and behavioral health is an important part of reducing stigma and making sure folks know they can get the support they need when they need it. In our state, nobody carries their worries alone, and it’s important for Wisconsinites to know that help and hope are only a phone call away,” said Gov. Evers. “The nationwide transition to 988, an easy-to-remember 3-digit number, will provide greater access to counseling services across our state and country and will undoubtedly save lives.”

