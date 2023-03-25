The time is soon approaching when Wisconsin voters will select the next Wisconsin Supreme Court judge. Two candidates, Dan Kelly, and Janet Protasiewicz, will be vying for the position. Many issues of paramount importance will likely be decided by the top court in the state—issues concerning women’s health, legislative boundaries, safety, environmental issues, and more. Depending upon where voters live, there will be additional municipal and school board races. Referendums may also be on the ballot in some municipalities.
You can find out what is on your ballot and much more at MyVote.wi.gov, the official government website. You can also request an absentee ballot, find out who and where your clerk and polling place are, and track your ballot.
Information about the candidates can be found online at VOTE411.org, Ballotpedia.org, and at individual candidate websites. There also will be newspaper and online interviews available.
Although online and mail-in voter registration end on March 15, voters can do Early Voting in-person with their municipal clerk starting on March 21 (call for their hours). Finally, voters can make their voice heard by visiting their designated polling place anytime from 7AM to 8PM on election day, which is Tuesday, April 4.
Those registering to vote will need proof of residence to register and all voters will need an accepted photo ID. Information is available on BringIt.wi.gov. You can obtain a free Wisconsin ID from the Department of Motor Vehicles if you don’t have a photo ID (WisconsinDOT.gov). If you fail to bring what you need on election day, ask for a provisional ballot.
If you are using an absentee ballot, fill it out carefully and mail it no later than the suggested date of March 28 to avoid postal delays. Your witness can be anyone over age 18 who is a citizen. Be sure they sign and write their entire address (street, town, zip code) on the envelope. You must return your own ballot. There are no drop boxes. If you are disabled, call your clerk (MyVote.wi.gov) to ask how your needs can be accommodated.
If you have questions, ask your municipal clerk, or contact the Elections Commission at 608-266-8005 or elections@wi.gov.
