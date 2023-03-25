The time is soon approaching when Wisconsin voters will select the next Wisconsin Supreme Court judge.  Two candidates, Dan Kelly, and Janet Protasiewicz, will be vying for the position.  Many issues of paramount importance will likely be decided by the top court in the state—issues concerning women’s health, legislative boundaries, safety, environmental issues, and more.  Depending upon where voters live, there will be additional municipal and school board races.  Referendums may also be on the ballot in some municipalities. 

You can find out what is on your ballot and much more at MyVote.wi.gov, the official government website.  You can also request an absentee ballot, find out who and where your clerk and polling place are, and track your ballot.

