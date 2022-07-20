Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week.
Weather permitting, the State Patrol's Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:
-- Thursday, July 21: Wisconsin State Highway 64 in St. Croix County
-- Friday, July 22: US State Highway 53 in Barron County
The State Patrol's primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.
Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. Form the air, it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.
Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol's goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.
