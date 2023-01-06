Law enforcement officers and community partners came together Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 to recognize the more than eight years of service of Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 Roni, a German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix that passed away unexpectedly Dec. 8, 2022, 19 days shy of his 10thbirthday.
Partnered with Trooper Justin Glasener, Roni was deployed more than 750 times. The pair played a key public safety role and was responsible for the seizure of large amounts of contraband during Roni’s eight-year career.
The State Patrol K-9 Unit was established in 2006. At full staff, it is comprised of nine dogs and their handlers. The team offers search capabilities for the detection of illegal narcotics and explosives and provides other law enforcement services throughout the state.
Roni was born in the Netherlands and joined State Patrol in July 2014. Following his initial narcotics detection training, he was partnered with Glasener, who is assigned to the Eau Claire Post in the State Patrol’s Northwest Region. They were certified in October 2014 after completing 160 hours of training.
“We honor Roni today, knowing he was so much more than a pet, more than a tool, more than an asset,” Chaplain John Putnam said. “[Roni was] trained by a special group of dedicated officers to protect the innocent, get drugs off the street and, if called to do so, sacrifice his life in the protection and service of others.”
Sgt. Todd Brehm, who leads the State Patrol K-9 Unit, said he knew from the beginning that Roni would be the right fit for the division.
“He was smart, independent, athletic, affectionate and sometimes stubborn,” Sgt. Brehm said. “You really couldn’t ask for a better partner.”
About 75 people, including law enforcement officers from other agencies, community members and friends, gathered at the Eau Claire Post for the visitation and remembrance of K-9 Roni.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.