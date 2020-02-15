The Wisconsin Physical Therapy Association celebrated last week’s signing of SB-390 into law by Governor Tony Evers. With the signing of this law, Wisconsin becomes the 27th state to adopt the Physical Therapy Compact. Similar to nursing and medical compacts passed earlier this session, the legislation enables Wisconsin to respond to the needs of an increasingly mobile society while improving access to care. The bill passed unanimously through both houses of the state legislature on a voice vote.
“The Compact will go a long way toward increasing patient access to physical therapy,” said Dennis Kaster, WPTA President. “PTs practicing along state borders in both Wisconsin and our surrounding states will see a significant reduction in the regulatory burden associated with cross-state practice. On behalf of the thousands of physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, and students practicing becoming licensed PT’s or PTA’s, we thank Governor Evers for signing this critical piece of legislation and Representative Stafsholt, Senator Marklein, Senator Ringhand, Representative Doyle and all the other co-sponsors who provided their support.”
With passage of the Compact, Wisconsin will still preserve its regulatory authority protecting the citizens of our state. A person practicing with a compact privilege will practice under the laws of the state in which the patient is located. PTs and PTAs in remote states practicing with a compact privilege in Wisconsin will be held accountable to the same laws and standards as PTs and PTAs whose primary license is in Wisconsin.
“Through its passage, the Compact will help those in rural areas seeking physical therapy, reduce the administrative burden of seeking licensure for military families and enable modern methods of healthcare delivery,” explained Brett Roberts, Legislative Chair of the Wisconsin Physical Therapy Association. “We are thankful for the support we received on this legislation and are excited that Wisconsin will become the 27thCompact state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.