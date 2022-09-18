The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will meet in-person for the September board meeting to consider several proposed rulemaking documents, hearings, land items and donations. Rulemaking documents include preliminary public hearing notices, scope statements and one rule for final adoption.
The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, originating from Northwood Technical College, 2100 Beaser Ave., Ashland, Wisconsin. The Board will act on items 1-4 and 7-8 as listed on the Agenda.
The public is encouraged to watch the August board meeting on the DNR’s YouTube channel.
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will tour and/or receive presentations at Saxon Harbor Campground & Marina, Copper Falls State Park and Kreher Park Pavilion. No action will be taken.
The deadline to register for remote public appearance requests and to submit written comments is 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Remote testimony from the public via Zoom may be accepted. In-person public appearances are also welcome.
During the September meeting, several items the Board will be considering include:
Preliminary public hearing and comment period for the Statement of Scope for Board Order WA-12-21, for proposed rules affecting chapters NR 600 to 679 to modify and expand universal waste management.
Preliminary public hearing and comment period for the Statement of Scope for Board Order WA-14-21, for proposed rules affecting chapters NR 660 to 679 related to technical corrections of state hazardous waste regulations.
Preliminary public hearing and comment period for the Statement of Scope for Board Order WA-11-21, for proposed rules affecting chapters NR 660 to 679 to incorporate federal hazardous waste regulations promulgated since the previous authorization of the Wisconsin hazardous waste program, relating to updated test methods.
Adoption of Board Order CF-12-19, proposed rules affecting Chapter NR 162 related to streamlining, updating, and improving Clean Water Fund Program processes and procedures.
Approval of the Statement of Scope for Emergency Board Order DG-07-22(E) and Board Order DG-08-22 and conditionally approve the public hearing notice for DG-08-22 and notice of submittal of proposed rules to the Legislative Council Rules Clearinghouse, for proposed rules affecting chapter NR 812 related to allowing for the use of new cement formulations for the construction of water wells.
Approval of the Statement of Scope for Board Order WW-06-22 and conditionally approve the public hearing notice for Board Order number WW-06-22 and notice of submittal of proposed rules to the Legislative Council Rules Clearinghouse for proposed rules affecting chapters NR 320, 323, 326, 328, and 329 related to structures in navigable waterways.
Approval of the Statement of Scope for Board Order AM-05-22 and conditionally approve the public hearing notice and notice of submittal of proposed rules to the Legislative Council Rules Clearinghouse, for proposed rules affecting chapter NR 439 to simplify, reduce, modernize, and make more efficient reporting, recordkeeping, testing, inspection and determination of compliance requirements for sources of air contaminants.
The complete September NRB meeting agenda is available on the DNR website here.
In addition to being encouraged to watch the upcoming meeting, there are opportunities for the public to testify and to submit written comments about issues that come before the NRB. More information regarding public participation at Board meetings is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.