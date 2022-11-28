During this holiday season, the Wisconsin Lottery has joined forces with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University to build awareness that Lottery products are not an appropriate gift for minors. From December 1-31, 2022, Wisconsin will join more than 80 lotteries from across the United States, Canada, and around the world to support the 2022 Gift Responsibly Campaign.
Using media relations, social media, digital in-store messaging, print advertising, and retailer communications, the national Gift Responsibly campaign underscores the message that Lottery tickets aren't child's play.
Research shows that the earlier a person’s participation or even exposure to gambling is in childhood, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Gambling exposure during childhood is often through a lottery product, given by an adult who is likely unaware of the associated risks.
"Responsible play is a cornerstone of our mission here at the Wisconsin Lottery," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "By ensuring that every Lottery player and retailer does their part to prevent underage gaming this holiday season, we can create a more enjoyable playing experience for everyone."
“Youth problem gambling has emerged as a significant and growing public health issue. We applaud the Wisconsin Lottery’s commitment to raising awareness about risks of youth gambling through the Gift Responsibly Campaign,” said NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte. “Our message is a simple one: lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children."
The Wisconsin Lottery has a long-standing commitment to responsible gaming and has partnered with the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling (WCPG) on problem gambling education for more than 14 years. Last year, the Wisconsin Lottery was recognized by the World Lottery Association as a finalist for the "Always on your Mind" radio advertising campaign, which focused on problem gambling awareness. Earlier this year, Wisconsin was awarded Responsible Gaming Level 2 Certification by the World Lottery Association.
“The December Gift Responsibly Campaign is an important way to encourage responsible gambling," said Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director Rose Blozinski. "Underage gambling is a serious problem and we applaud the Wisconsin Lottery's continued efforts to discourage youth involvement in any form of gambling."
Individuals struggling with a gambling problem can reach out for confidential help by calling the Problem Gambling Helpline at 800-GAMBLE-5 (800-426-2535) or TEXT 850 888-HOPE (850-888-4673). Information is also available atwi-problemgamblers.org.
