During this holiday season, the Wisconsin Lottery has joined forces with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University to build awareness that Lottery products are not an appropriate gift for minors. From December 1-31, 2022, Wisconsin will join more than 80 lotteries from across the United States, Canada, and around the world to support the 2022 Gift Responsibly Campaign.

Using media relations, social media, digital in-store messaging, print advertising, and retailer communications, the national Gift Responsibly campaign underscores the message that Lottery tickets aren't child's play.

