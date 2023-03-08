It was a winning weekend for several Wisconsin Lottery players with a total of $700,000 in winning tickets sold in three days in four different cities.
The winning started on Friday, March 3. A $100,000All or Nothingtop prize-winning ticket, matching none of the 11 numbers drawn, was purchased atTrailside BP, 920 County Hwy B in Pulaski, for the Midday draw. On the heels of theAll or Nothingwin, a $350,000 top prize-winning ticket was sold atExpress Lane, 638B US Hwy 8 W in Turtle Lake, for theSuperCash!drawing. The winningSuperCash!numbers were 19-20-23-24-35-37.
Saturday, a $150,000 winningPowerballticket was sold atKwik Trip, 1751 E. Wisconsin St. in Sparta, for the March 4 drawing. The ticket matched four of five numbers and the Powerball. It also included the $1 Power Play turning a $50,000 winning ticket into $150,000 because the Power Play multiplier was 3X.
Sunday, the big wins continued with a $100,000All or Nothingtop prize-winning ticket purchased atPick N Save, 7780 S. Lovers Lane Rd. in Franklin, for the March 5 Midday draw. The winning ticket matched 11 of 11 numbers. The winning numbers were 4-6-9-11-12-13-15-16-19-20-21.
Wisconsin Lottery winners have 180 days to claim prizes from the official draw date. Tickets $600 to $199,999 can be claimed at the Lottery offices in either Madison or Milwaukee. Winning tickets over $200,000 must be claimed at the Madison office. The winner should call ahead (608-261-4916) to make an appointment so the Lottery can provide enough time to process the claim.
The odds of winning theAll or Nothing$100,000 top prize are 1 in 352,716. The odds of winning the $350,000SuperCash!top prize are 1 in 1,631,312. The odds of winning $50,000 inPowerballare 1 in 913,130.
