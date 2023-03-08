 It was a winning weekend for several Wisconsin Lottery players with a total of $700,000 in winning tickets sold in three days in four different cities.

The winning started on Friday, March 3. A $100,000 All or Nothing top prize-winning ticket, matching none of the 11 numbers drawn, was purchased at Trailside BP, 920 County Hwy B in Pulaski, for the Midday draw. On the heels of the All or Nothing win, a $350,000 top prize-winning ticket was sold at Express Lane, 638B US Hwy 8 W in Turtle Lake, for the SuperCash! drawing. The winning SuperCash! numbers were 19-20-23-24-35-37.

