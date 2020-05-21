Every Wisconsin county now has at least one COVID-19 case according to information released from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Thursday's update from the DHS showed Langlade and Taylor counties each have had their first case joining Pepin and Burnett counties as those with one case.
St. Croix now has 58 cases with 30 of those being recovered according to its Public Health office. Other neighboring counties have Pierce with 30, Dunn with 20 and Polk with nine.
The following counties have over 100 cases:
Milwaukee 5,556
Brown 2,177
Racine 1,166
Kenosha 921
Dane 576
Waukesha 527
Rock 493
Walworth 316
Washington 171
Outagamie 161
Fond du Lac 148
Winnebago 141
Ozaukee 131
Dodge 121
Monday, there were 12,687 cases in the state. Thursday, the figure is now up to 13,885. Four hundred eighty-seven people have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.