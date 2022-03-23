Earlier this month, over 50 farmers met at the Phoenix Grill and Event Center in Baldwin to hear from renowned Indiana farmer, Rick Clark. This event was sponsored by the Hay River Farmer-Led Watershed Council, the Dry Run Farmer-Led Watershed Council and St. Croix County to give farmers a venue to discuss rising input prices and how soil management can help control their costs.
After a casual lunch, Clark started in on his presentation of how he uses soil health principles and testing to reduce his equipment, diesel, and horsepower costs on his 7,000-acre operation. Clark then started showing the value of the organic matter produced by his cover crops noting that the best ROI on his now organic farm occurred when they were minimizing synthetic chemical use, but still using small amounts as needed. One main takeaway was the value of letting cover crops grow in spring, if possible, by interseeding covers, planting green in the spring and terminating the covers as late as possible, sometimes over a month after planting soybeans.
Tara Daun, who organized the event at the direction of the Farmer-Led Councils, said “Rick’s information is all over YouTube and his website, so we weren’t trying to just have him give his spiel again. Our goal was to allow local farmers in Wisconsin to really ask practical, specific, and detailed questions of how to incorporate his successes onto their farms. And we achieved that goal! I’m pleased that we had so many questions, we went over time and didn’t even get to Rick’s last slides.”
