The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Monday the Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled that forty-two States, led by Wisconsin, can proceed with their litigation against the makers of Suboxone.

“The cost of critical medication must not be inflated through anticompetitive tactics,” said Attorney General Kaul. “I’m proud that Wisconsin DOJ is leading this multistate litigation and thank AAG Cooley for her tireless efforts to hold the makers of Suboxone accountable.”

