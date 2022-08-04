The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will extend hours next week at customer service centers that are open on Monday (August 8) and/or Tuesday (August 9). These centers will remain open until 6 p.m. The extended hours will enable those needing a photo ID, frequently those who are new to the state, time to visit a DMV.
Most Wisconsin voters already have some form of ID to show at the polls, including a Wisconsin driver license or ID. There is no separate “voter ID” and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. The Wisconsin Elections Commission explains the acceptable options to bring to the polls on its website.
Steps to obtain an ID to vote
Anyone without the required identification to vote may obtain an ID free from the DMV. Voters looking to get their first Wisconsin ID should begin at DMV’s website wisconsindmv.gov/idcards.
Next, bring the required documents to apply at your nearest DMV. Certain documents, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, are necessary to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) may be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. The voter should bring any documentation available to the DMV and complete the required application.
Finally, a receipt valid for voting purposes will be provided and may be used to show at the polls.
DMV offers this IDPP service and ID card for voting purposes free of charge. Anyone who doesn’t have an ID to vote in the fall primary election should start the process now. DMV’s toll-free voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote. Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information may be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.