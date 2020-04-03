Friday's release of COVID-19 cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed the number of confirmed cases over 1,900.

The breakdown of each county by cases is as follows:

Milwaukee -- 951

Dane -- 244

Waukesha -- 133

Kenosha -- 81

Washington -- 52

Ozaukee -- 50

Racine -- 41

Fond du Lac -- 30

Brown -- 24

Richland -- 20

Sheboygan -- 20

La Crosse -- 19

Outagamie -- 19

Columbia -- 18

Sauk -- 18

Winnebago -- 18

Eau Claire -- 16

Walworth -- 15

Chippewa -- 14

Dodge -- 14

Jefferson -- 13

Marathon -- 9

Green -- 8

Pierce -- 7

St. Croix -- 7

Clark -- 6

Douglas -- 6

Dunn -- 5

Juneau -- 4

Barron -- 3

Bayfield -- 3

Calumet -- 3

Iowa -- 3

Monroe -- 3

Oneida -- 3

Portage -- 3

Vilas -- 3

Buffalo -- 2

Door -- 2

Grant -- 2

Jackson -- 2

Marinette -- 2

Marquette -- 2

Richland -- 2

Waupaca -- 2

Wood -- 2

Adams -- 1

Ashland -- 1

Crawford -- 1

Iron -- 1

Menominee -- 1

Oconto -- 1

Rusk -- 1

Trempealeau -- 1

