Friday's release of COVID-19 cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed the number of confirmed cases over 1,900.
The breakdown of each county by cases is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 951
Dane -- 244
Waukesha -- 133
Kenosha -- 81
Washington -- 52
Ozaukee -- 50
Racine -- 41
Fond du Lac -- 30
Brown -- 24
Richland -- 20
Sheboygan -- 20
La Crosse -- 19
Outagamie -- 19
Columbia -- 18
Sauk -- 18
Winnebago -- 18
Eau Claire -- 16
Walworth -- 15
Chippewa -- 14
Dodge -- 14
Jefferson -- 13
Marathon -- 9
Green -- 8
Pierce -- 7
St. Croix -- 7
Clark -- 6
Douglas -- 6
Dunn -- 5
Juneau -- 4
Barron -- 3
Bayfield -- 3
Calumet -- 3
Iowa -- 3
Monroe -- 3
Oneida -- 3
Portage -- 3
Vilas -- 3
Buffalo -- 2
Door -- 2
Grant -- 2
Jackson -- 2
Marinette -- 2
Marquette -- 2
Richland -- 2
Waupaca -- 2
Wood -- 2
Adams -- 1
Ashland -- 1
Crawford -- 1
Iron -- 1
Menominee -- 1
Oconto -- 1
Rusk -- 1
Trempealeau -- 1
