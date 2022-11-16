The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified three nominees that are eligible for election to the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board’s board of directors. Corn producers in the specified districts will have until January 10, 2023 to vote on the following candidates:
District 1 Nominee:Randall Woodruff, Chippewa Falls
St. Croix, Dunn, Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo, and Trempealeau counties
District 7 Nominee:Ken Rosenow, Oconomowoc
Green Lake, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, and Waukesha counties
DATCP confirmed that all certified candidates meet the eligibility criteria of being an active corn producer who sells corn into commercial channels and resides within their respective district. DATCP also certified each candidate's timely nomination form, which included five signatures from active corn producers within their district.
To facilitate the voting process, DATCP has distributed mail-in ballots to corn producers who reside within the eight affected districts. Producers who have not received a ballot by December 15, 2022 should request a ballot by emailingDATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov. Completed ballots must be signed and sent to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 and postmarked on or before January 10, 2023.
Election results will be announced in January 2023. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning February 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.