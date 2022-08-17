The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is highlighting the importance of lead poisoning prevention by visiting home lead abatement projects around the state and for the first time this year will also visit child care centers that are testing their water for lead. These visits are designed to raise awareness of childhood lead poisoning and the resources available to help communities eliminate common sources of lead exposure for children.

“What’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and doing what’s best for our kids means making sure kids in every community can grow up in a safe and clean environment free from harmful contaminants like lead,” said Gov. Evers. “Over the last three years, we’ve worked hard to address child lead poisoning in Wisconsin, including proposing to invest $40 million to replace lead service lines across the state, but we have to keep working together to protect our kids and ensure folks know about the resources we have available to help.”

