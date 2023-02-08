Clean underwear. Warm socks. A tube of toothpaste and a toothbrush. Many of the personal care and hygiene items we take for granted in our daily lives are a luxury for children in need. Not to mention, for many children in need, they carry these items around in grocery or garbage bags. Wisconsin CASA is changing that situation for abused and neglected children in Wisconsin.
TheWisconsin Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Associationestablished its“My Stuff, My Bag” initiativein 2019, giving suitcases filled with comfort items and toiletries to abused and neglected children in foster care and child welfare systems free of charge. Wisconsin CASA is now asking for public support of these children in April, which is national “Child Abuse Prevention Month”, by contributing to the My Stuff, My Bag program. To date, hundreds of suitcases have been given to children but, unfortunately, the need never goes away.
The goal is to have more My Stuff, My Bag collection boxes across the state in April, to help fill more suitcases and get them to the children who need them faster.“It’s a simple way for the public and organizations to show their support for children in need,” explains Cindy Kobielak, Wisconsin CASA Project Specialist.
“This program was established because many CASA children don’t have basic necessities and they often carry their belongings in garbage bags because they don’t own a suitcase,” adds Kobielak. “Each suitcase is filled with items such as a pillow, pajamas, toiletries and a book for the child to call their own. Currently, we’re in need of underwear for boys and girls of all ages and sizes. We would also love support from businesses, organizations and churches to put out collection boxes in their locations in April.”
Businesses, churches and organizations interested in hosting a My Stuff, My Bag Collection Drive can contactmsmb@wisconsin-casa.org. For those interested in making a monetary donation or to learn more about My Stuff, My Bag, visit theWisconsin CASA website.
