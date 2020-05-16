Matthew Winkler has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for May at University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Winkler, of Baldwin, is the University Library circulation department supervisor. The award was given to him virtually recently.
Winkler’s nomination stated: “Matthew joined the library staff in January 2019 and quickly improved services and the environment of our first-floor circulation desk. He hires, trains and supervises our student workers, treating them all with kindness and respect. Matthew goes above and beyond his daily job duties all the time and has even come in outside of his normally scheduled hours to make sure that our services and building are open and running smoothly. Matthew makes people who come to the library with questions and concerns feel heard and he works to find solutions so that they leave feeling happy. Matthew has made significant contributions to the library by serving on committees, taking on additional duties and finding efficiencies in many of our circulation processes. When he doesn’t know the answer to something, he works to find it and he has never left tasks unfinished. His professionalism and positive attitude have been a great influence on our student and permanent staff.”
Winkler said receiving the award was a wonderful surprise and thanked his nominator. “I am humbled and grateful to be working for UW-Stout and the library,” he said.
Each winner receives a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate a university staff member who demonstrates a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 14th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.