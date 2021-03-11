Windmill Days needs you

Baldwin was established in 1871 and incorporated in 1874. The Windmill, located at Windmill Park, was completed in 1987. The Windmill is a monument to the Village’s Dutch heritage. The Windmill brings joy to the residents and attention of guests to the village year-round.
The year 2021 marks the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Baldwin by D.R. Bailey. What a wonderful time for the village and surrounding friends to participate in creating history and Baldwin Windmill Day memories.
Windmill Days will be the 2nd weekend following Memorial Day each year. This inaugural year the events run Wednesday, June 9 through Sunday, June 13, 2021. The Baldwin Windmill Days board and committees have worked since the late summer 2019 to plan and execute a successful community festival we could all be proud of. The goal has been to create events that spotlight the things in our world that unite us; with an emphasis on the beautiful heritage that built our amazing Baldwin community.
This board and our fresh committees need your help. We can do more with more. We have plenty of fun ideas and intentions for BWD2021 to include:
•Entertainment & community beverage tent in Creamery Park creating a family atmosphere
•Great bands both Friday and Saturday night in the Creamery Park tent
The Thrillbillies Friday June 11th @ 8PM
Good for Gary Saturday June 12th @ 8PM
•Three nights of Food trucks at locations around town
•Saturday midday Windmill Days parade through the village with special guests
•NEW Family activities
•Friday evening Mason’s sponsored Classic car show downtown
•Saturday merchant vendor market in Creamery Park
The committees you could be a part of are focused on at least six different areas.
•Food & Beverage
•Parade
•Operations
•Activities
•Entertainment
•Sponsorship
Willingness to continue the rich history of Baldwin and a desire to have this community come together are all we need. Please reach out via the e-mail at bottom. Please take a first step. Together we can help ensure these traditions remain strong for years to come in the Baldwin-Woodville area.
